03/14/2025



Updated at 06: 20h.





There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian’s life is a reef and that tremendous details will always be left. His last revelation has been very top: Kris Humphries basketball playerwith which he went through the altar in 2011, he only paid 20% of his engagement ring and forced her to return it In his divorce, just 72 days after marrying. But it is that The whole story of the jewel is spectacular.

This was told by Kim Karsahian in the last episode of his reality when he remembered that ring of commitment he gave him … or, rather, than, than She herself bought. And all on account of something normal among the family, such as committing compromise rings during breakfast.

While reflecting with his sister Khloé, Kim Kardashian began his narration: «I wonder What will be the shape of my next ringin my last and final hurra ». And that gave rise to undertake a trip to the past to review each of the three commitment rings that have passed through their fingers.

An 18 carat ring

“The first was 14 carats,” he recalled from his four -year marriage with Damon Thomas. And the second, when the Fornido Kris Humphries proposed marriage, was An 18 -carat emerald from Lorraine Schwartz. «I did not keep it. She was pregnant with North, was still married to him, and to separate me she told me that she had to give her the ring of my divorce, ”she explained about her second husband.









And it was there that the thing improves, because Kim stopped for a moment to, in an inspiration blow, remember that it was really that he practically bought the ring. «He contributed a fifth»He clarified. Chris Appleton’s reaction, his stylist, had no waste and after exclaiming “My God!” described the story as «wild».

The truth is that Kim Kardashian rarely refers to her ephemeral marriage to Humphries, One of the strangest events of a life already very extravagant. That was a very unlikely relationship, because the boy was a little memorable basis that also during his life has dragged a Tacaño and simple fame. “Why move from a place where you want a lot of money?” He once said when he was offered to sign for a great team.

In 2021, the influencer admitted that she felt pressured to move forward with her wedding ten years before with Humphries because she immediately began to record her ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ program. «I thought: ‘Well, we are recording this for a television program. If I’m leaving, They will meet me as the fugitive bride Forever and I will be the laughing ‘, and I think I simply cowed, “he explained.

And how the jewel ended in an auction house

In retrospect, Kim Kardashian believes that he handled his breakup “badly” owes an apology to Humphrieswith whom he has no relationship. «I was very nervous for breaking with someone, I drove it fatal. I broke with him in the worst wayand I couldn’t … I just can’t know how to deal with it. I learned a lot from that, ”he added.

The history of the ring still reserves a great end. It was auctioned in 2013 for $ 749,000 Although in 2011 it had cost two million. It was acquired by an anonymous buyer in New York within a sale of jewels organized by the Christie’s house. As published by the ‘New York Post’ in his day, The seller was … Humphries himself!

The catalog of the auction detailed then that “part” of the income from the sale would be allocated “to a charity organization”, although it was never known or what it was or evidence of the check were offered. Of course, it is estimated that That wedding was an income of almost 18 million dollars for the couplewhich is not bad for the 72 days that lasted together. Humphries requested the cancellation, and not divorce, because he had «strong religious convictions», According to his request.

At 40, the man published at the end of the year an image giving a bath next to the one he wrote: «finishing 2024 with this mindset. And if asked, the mentality is to urinate in my dad’s pool «.