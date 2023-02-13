Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg will temporarily take place behind the drums at U2 this fall. The Dutch musician assists the Irish group during a series of concerts in Las Vegas.

U2 announced the shows in the American gambling city and also announced that Van den Berg would fill in for drummer Larry Mullen Jr. He previously announced that he had to undergo surgery and would therefore be temporarily out of the running. It is not clear what he was operated on for.

“Very excited about this opportunity to be on stage in Las Vegas with Bono, The Edge and Adam,” Van den Berg writes about his adventure on Instagram. “It’s big shoes to fill, but Larry and the band have been so supportive, I can’t wait!!”

The band says they have to get used to playing without Larry, but they welcome Van den Berg. The group calls him a ‘force in his own right’. It is not clear how U2 ended up with the Dutch drummer. See also Bolsonaristas complain about the Northeast, but the defeat was in the Southeast



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: