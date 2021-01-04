DRESDEN (dpa-AFX) – Saxony does not want to commit itself to the time for schools and daycare centers to open in the Corona crisis. “We have to talk to parents and teachers, but also to kindergarten teachers about the fact that the facilities will remain closed for a certain period of time in order to simply continue to reduce physical activity,” said Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) on Monday in the ARD morning magazine . That is the experience of the “lockdown light”. “Open shops, open schools mean so much movement, so many opportunities to infect one another without even realizing it.” That is why you should be a little more consistent at the beginning so that you may then have relaxations that you don’t have to take back.

Kretschmer had already spoken out on Sunday in favor of extended restrictions beyond January 10. The lockdown in December made it possible to slow down the rapid increase in new infections. But you shouldn’t be lulled into a false sense of security: “Instead of a hunch and a hoot between relaxation and restrictions, I advocate being consistent and having strong nerves,” he said. “An extension of the lockdown in Saxony until at least the end of January is therefore inevitable.”

On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states want to decide on the restrictions on public life that have been in place since mid-December.