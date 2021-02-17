BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer sticks to his statement that holiday trips at Easter should be avoided this year. “The virus has not changed. On the contrary: We are seeing this mutation, which is much more contagious. We have to be careful not to jeopardize what we have achieved bitterly and dearly, even psychologically difficult,” he said CDU politicians on Wednesday in the ARD program “Maischberger. Die Woche”.

With a view to Easter, the question arises whether the whole country is in motion and everything is mixed up or not. “That will have a big impact on the rest of the year,” warned Kretschmer.

“We now have the chance to quit it or we will stay there for the next few months. That is also the question we have to ask ourselves at Easter,” said the Prime Minister. He is sorry if he took people’s hopes away. He wanted the opposite, said Kretschmer. “This path will be longer. But we will be able to make it successful,” he made clear.

Kretschmer added: “Then we have the chance to experience June, July, August and then September with great joy and after that we will hopefully all be vaccinated. Then this pandemic will be much smaller, much safer than it is now.”

Kretschmer also defended the opening of schools and daycare centers in his state. “We made a conscious decision because the mental health of children, adolescents and families and the educational aspect are of such great importance to us,” emphasized the CDU politician. He added: “And if you set this priority like that, other things won’t work.” / Shy / DP / he