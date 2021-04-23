D.s purpose of travel was Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) to Moscow offered “dreams of freedom.” So is an exhibition on “Romance in Russia and Germany”, which is shown by this Friday until August 8 at the New Tretyakov Gallery of Russian capital. For this, the painter Caspar David Friedrich from Dresden came among other works, where the exhibition will later.

Kretschmer wanted to understand the cultural exchange as a “door opener” to know which should help to overcome a “time of speechlessness” and “mutual accusations” to journalists on Thursday evening. In this light, Kretschmer also saw the purchase of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which he announced after a meeting with Health Minister Mikhail Muraschko as “Handausstrecken”, “confidence building measure” and “strong political signal”. to be in German efforts in the Impffrage “self-sufficient”, one could include Russia, which is reliable even in the oil and gas business.

Kretschmer speaks out against sanctions

Of course, the purchase of 30 million doses Sputnik V should only be made if the European Medicines Agency allows the vaccine. Then could, said Kretschmer, in June, July and August ten million doses coming to Germany. the Prime Minister gave to the question of its jurisdiction to, not he, but the federal government was negotiating about the purchase.

Kretschmer had been criticized for the timing of his visit, the Ukraine and the crackdown on opposition activists Alexei Navalny coincided with Russian intimidation. Kretschmer referred to a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin during his stay. In it, he had demanded that Nawalnyjs medical care must be guaranteed; but one “did not go into depth”.

Again to Kretschmer spoke out against sanctions against Russia, but which could be lifted “not entirely unconditionally”; This addition could be seen as a commitment to the Minsk agreements on Ukraine conflict. Kretschmer also spoke with representatives of civil society who had complained of fear of war, repression and hopelessness. This was a “fairly disastrous results,” said Kretschmer and campaigned for it to remain facing Russia.