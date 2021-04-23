D.The reason for the trip of the Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) to Moscow was “Dreams of Freedom”. This is the name of an exhibition on “Romanticism in Russia and Germany”, which will be shown from this Friday until August 8th in the New Tretyakov Gallery in the Russian capital. For this, works by the painter Caspar David Friedrich have come from Dresden, where the exhibition will later move.

In front of journalists on Thursday evening, Kretschmer wanted the cultural exchange to be understood as a “door opener” that was supposed to help overcome a “time of speechlessness” and “mutual reproaches”. In this light, Kretschmer saw the purchase of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which he announced after a conversation with Health Minister Michail Muraschko, as a “stretching out hand”, “confidence-building measure” and “strong political signal”. Russia, which is already reliable in the oil and gas business, could also be included in German efforts to become “self-sufficient” in the vaccination issue.

Kretschmer speaks out against sanctions

Of course, 30 million doses of Sputnik V should only be bought if the European Medicines Agency approves the vaccine. Then, said Kretschmer, ten million cans each could come to Germany in June, July and August. When asked about his jurisdiction, the Prime Minister admitted that it was not he but the federal government that was negotiating the purchase.

Kretschmer had been criticized for the timing of his visit, which coincided with Russian intimidation against Ukraine and the crackdown on opposition leader Alexei Navalnyj. Kretschmer referred to a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin during his stay. In it he demanded that Navalnyj’s medical care must be guaranteed; but one “did not go into depth”.

Kretschmer again spoke out against sanctions against Russia, which could, however, be lifted “not completely unconditionally”; this addition could be seen as a commitment to the Minsk agreements on the Ukraine conflict. Kretschmer also spoke to representatives of civil society who had complained about fear of war, repression and a lack of prospects. That was a “rather disastrous finding,” said Kretschmer and advocated remaining facing Russia.