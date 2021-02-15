Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) sees no chance for travel and tourism in the next few weeks of the corona pandemic.

“I am in favor of speaking truths: Unfortunately, there can be no Easter holiday in Germany this year,” he told “Bild am Sonntag”. Too much mobility in April is poison. “We would destroy everything that we have achieved since mid-December.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) does not consider Easter leave to be possible this year. Photo: Robert Michael / dpa

A return to normality like in autumn then also leads to one Explosion of the number of infections like in November and December. “The result would be a hard lockdown like in spring. We absolutely have to avoid that. “

The CDU politician announced that restaurants and hotels in Saxony remained closed over Easter. The play operations in opera houses and theaters could also be resumed at the earliest after the holidays.

The experience of the past months shows that the smallest changes in the behavior of the population, for example greater mobility and more contacts, immediately lead to higher numbers of infections, said Kretschmer.

Kretschmer received support from the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach. “I’m not assuming that we can go on Easter vacation this year,” Lauterbach told the “Welt”. The Easter weeks should be used “to avert the still threatening third wave with the dangerous mutations with as few contacts as possible”.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

A good five weeks ago, the tourism officer, Bareiß, was also skeptical as to whether vacation during the Easter holidays would be possible again. He does not expect improvement until the Whitsun holidays, the tourism officer told RTL / n-tv in mid-January. Even now Bareiß does not dare to make any predictions, but advised to wait and see what happens. “Easter is not until April 4th,” he wrote on Sunday via Twitter.

Berlin’s governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) shares Kretschmer’s opinion “not as generalized”. He also believed it was premature to say so. In the last six or seven weeks you have managed to come down by 100 points. “Why shouldn’t we manage to drop another 30 points in the next six or seven weeks until Easter? And with that to win back a lot more freedom and normalcy, ”said Müller.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also pointed out that Easter will only be “in about seven weeks”. It’s about acting smart and step by step. “This applies to those who already say what should not work for the next six months, as well as to those who say everything must be opened immediately,” said Söder on Sunday during a visit to the Schirnding border crossing.

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) does not yet want to question the Easter holiday. The prime ministers had agreed on a clear timetable in order to develop an opening strategy for the areas of gastronomy and accommodation. “I don’t believe in questioning this less than a week later,” said Günther of the “Welt”. “Our goal must be to be able to experience a different Easter than last year.”

Association president warns of premature decisions

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff does not agree with the demand of his Saxon counterpart Kretschmer to waive Easter leave.

Haseloff, who, like Kretschmer, belongs to the CDU, pleads in the ARD program “Report from Berlin” for a graduated approach depending on the incidence value. One can initially allow vacation in one’s own country in vacation homes. “You don’t have to open up the entire industry right away. You don’t have to drop everything again in Germany and Europe, ”said Haseloff.

The association of owners of holiday apartments and holiday homes also warned against premature decisions.

Should the incidence value be reduced to a value of less than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, “then traveling within Germany must be allowed under certain conditions at Easter,” said association president Daniel Rousta on Sunday. There are hygiene concepts and seamless contact tracking that can be guaranteed in the holiday apartments and holiday homes. (dpa, AFP)