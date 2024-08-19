Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

The Sahra Wagenknecht coalition is being discussed as a potential government partner in Thuringia. But even before the election, it is setting conditions. © Hannes P. Albert/dpa

The CDU is struggling with its stance on Sahra Wagenknecht’s BSW. One politician even considers cooperation to be “toxic”.

Berlin – Who from the CDU wants to continue with the BSW work together? Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) and Thuringia’s CDU leader Mario Voigt, as well as Brandenburg’s CDU state leader Jan Redmann, have expressed their openness to this, among others – previously there has now been criticism from the same people.

CDU top politicians criticize the attempt by BSW boss Sahra Wagenknechtto determine conditions for possible cooperation. “The times of the Politburo are over, when someone in Berlin could decide what happens on the ground,” Kretschmer said, according to the news agency dpaWagenknecht also makes coalitions in the states dependent on the attitude of potential partners to Ukraine War dependent.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

Wagenknecht has “a rare talent (..) to destroy things. She has never managed to really build something up. And that is the case this time too,” said Kretschmer. He criticized interventions, strange deals and red lines drawn by Wagenknecht. “This humiliation of her own members on the ground is really terrible. But it is what we have known from her for many years,” added the Prime Minister.

Redmann questions Wagenknecht’s will to govern ahead of state elections

Redmann, CDU top candidate for the Brandenburg electionsaid: “It is unclear to me whether the BSW seriously wants to govern in the states at all.” If that were the case, the BSW would have to get involved in state political discussions. However, he had the impression that Wagenknecht was currently building up positions at the federal level “in order to prevent coalitions in the states.”

At the same time, Redmann stressed that the CDU’s line was clear: “We have incompatibility resolutions with the AfD and the Left Party, not with regard to the BSW.” In this respect, “we must look at whether there are any overlaps.”

He can certainly see overlaps at the state political level. The BSW will “certainly not be able to change the course of the CDU at the federal level via the states of Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg. We will of course not allow that.”

Before Eastern elections: Resistance in CDU against BSW cooperation at state level

There is also resistance elsewhere in the CDU to a possible government cooperation with the BSW. “Any cooperation with the BSW would be toxic for the CDU,” said CDU MEP Dennis Radtke to the Daily Mirror from this Monday (19 August). Cooperation in one federal state with “the Stalinist cadre party BSW” is also unthinkable and “damages the CDU throughout Germany”, he warned.

“We as the CDU have a responsibility for Germany and Europe,” Radtke continued. “We cannot form a coalition or cooperate with Putin’s helpers,” he added, referring to the proximity between Wagenknecht and other BSW politicians to the positions of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin Among other things, Wagenknecht is calling for an end to support for Ukraine against Russian aggression against the country.

The reference to potentially difficult majority formation after the State elections in Thuringia and the State elections in Saxony does not convince him: The fact that “we as the CDU form a coalition with the BSW in order to then create a somewhat less terrible constellation” than BSW and AfD “does not make sense to me”. (dpa/AFP/frs)