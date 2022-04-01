Home page world

Of: Karolin Schäfer, Svenja Wallocha, Fee Halberstadt, and Sarah Neumeyer

The public prosecutor’s office in Leipzig has filed charges against the musician Gil Ofarim for false suspicion and defamation.

Update from Friday, April 1st, 2022, 5:30 p.m.: The Leipzig public prosecutor has accused Gil Ofarim of defamation and false suspicion. The musician had made allegations of anti-Semitism against a Leipzig hotel in a viral video last October. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the incident did not happen as described. Ofarim did not want to comment on the allegations when asked.

There are several options for further proceedings: the competent chamber of the district court can approve the indictment in its entirety, it can approve it with changes, or it can not approve it. Another option is that the charges are admitted, but the proceedings are opened before the district court. The case would actually belong there in terms of the sentence. However, because of the special importance and public impact of the case, the public prosecutor’s office had decided to bring charges to the regional court. Something like that happens in individual cases, said the court spokeswoman.

A court spokeswoman announced that a declaration period of several weeks is now running, in which the artist and his lawyers could comment. The regional court in Leipzig will decide in a few weeks whether it will allow the charges against Ofarim. Gil Ofarim is presumed innocent until convicted.

After the allegations of anti-Semitism, hundreds of people gathered in front of the “Westin Hotel” in Leipzig in October. The musician Gil Ofarim, however, has now been charged with false suspicion. © Dirk Knofe/dpa

Update from Friday, April 1st, 2022, 9.45 a.m.: The singer Gil Ofarim had claimed to have been attacked anti-Semitically in a Leipzig hotel. Now charges of defamation have been brought against the musician (see first report). Ofarim’s management has not yet commented on the new situation. On the other hand, Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU*) Ofarim and demanded an apology.

The singer “not only discredited the employee, the hotel, the city and Saxony, but also caused damage to the Jewish community,” Kretschmer wrote on Twitter on Thursday (March 31, 2022). “The least you can expect now is an apology – even from those who have jumped to conclusions and prejudiced.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister comments on Gil Ofarim

Kretschmer pointed out in his tweet pointed out that “great trust between Germans and Jews had grown” in the past few decades. “It is a high and valuable asset, a value that we will not allow to be destroyed,” added the Prime Minister.

With the differentiation between Germans and Jews, however, Kretschmer encountered criticism. “A great many Jews in Germany are German. Like most Saxons. One does not exclude the other,” pointed out one Twitter user. “Dear Prime Minister. In your words: Jews are not Germans,” criticized the journalist Richard Schneider. “I really have a big mouth, but this leaves me speechless,” wrote another user on Twitter.

Gil Ofarim charged with defamation

First report from Thursday, March 31, 2022, 1:30 p.m.: Leipzig – The musician and actor Gil Ofarim has been charged by the Leipzig public prosecutor. This is reported, among other things, by the AFP news agency. Ofarim had claimed that he had been attacked anti-Semitically in a Leipzig hotel. Now the singer could have to answer in court.

The singer is accused of allegations of false suspicion and defamation. Ofarim had an employee of the Leipzig hotel* accused last year of insulting him anti-Jewishly. According to investigators, however, this allegation has not been substantiated. The proceedings against the hotel employee were discontinued, as the investigating authority announced on Thursday (03/31/2022). The entire hotel team is now “extremely relieved after long weeks and months about the decision of the public prosecutor”. Due to the great public impact of the case, the indictment was brought to the regional court and not to the district court.

Gil Ofarim: Accusing musicians of false suspicion and defamation

Ofarim reported in a video published on Instagram in October that he had been asked in the Leipzig hotel to take off his chain with the Star of David. Ofarim’s release of the video made waves. Among other things, the then Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was “stunned” and called for “society to stand shoulder to shoulder” against anti-Semitism.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the incident described by Ofarim did not happen. Extensive investigations were carried out and numerous witnesses were heard. In addition, a digital forensic scientist evaluated recordings from video cameras hanging in the hotel area. “In the opinion of the public prosecutor’s office, in the overall view of the knowledge gained from this, the event as described by Gil Ofarim in his published video did not actually happen,” said the prosecutor, according to the dpa. Since there was no suspicion against the hotel employee, his proceedings were discontinued.

Charges against Gil Ofarim: allegations of anti-Semitism against hotel staff

On the other hand, there is sufficient suspicion that Ofarim published his video with the knowledge that his statements were untrue and with knowledge of the defamatory consequences that would result for the hotel employee concerned and that were degrading in public opinion. In addition, Ofarim is accused of not only repeating the wrong sequence of events during a police interrogation on October 12, but also of having expressly reported it.

The Leipzig Regional Court must now decide whether to allow the charges and whether to open the main proceedings. Ofarim’s management has been asked by the dpa news agency for a statement on the artist. (sne/svw/kas/fh with AFP/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.