In an interview, Baden-Württemberg’s Green Prime Minister criticized the Federal Ministry of Education. The FDP has a different point of view.

Berlin – The advance comes in time for the summer holidays. Winfried Kretschmann brought it into play to abolish the Federal Ministry of Education. “There is no foreign ministry in Baden-Württemberg either,” said Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Editorial network Germany (RND).

The Green politician put his thought out as follows: One could raise the question of why a ministry is being introduced at a level for which one is not responsible. The federal government must leave their competences to the states.

The federal FDP sees it differently. “The fact that the federal government is not allowed to help so little with education is precisely the problem that often stands in the way of modernization and, for example, more equal opportunities,” said Johannes Vogel, deputy federal chairman of the party on Tuesday morning.

Kretschmann draws a comparison with Sweden in politics

In addition, Kretschmann spoke out in favor of questioning the regular evening appointments of governments in order to make government offices more family-friendly. “The situation has improved, but there is more,” he said when asked about the family-friendliness of work in politics. “In Sweden, the government doesn’t make evening appointments. We should check that for ourselves, whether it works. ”

In addition, it is important to shift the focus in the evaluation of political work, said Kretschmann. “We also have to emancipate ourselves from the guilty business, where you always have to show that you are under stress, because otherwise you will be suspected of being lazy. Rather, it depends on whether you know what you want and how to get there. “

Federal election 2021: Kretschmann supports Baerbock

About the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, Kretschmann said that after the Green election program had been adopted, she would now have to sharpen her personal profile. “She needs legroom. She will take it and the party will give it to her too. ”

Ups and downs in surveys is normal, he said. It is positive that the Greens are in a starting position in which they are fighting for the Chancellery. “So there is no need to worry.” The election campaign is only really getting started now. (dpa / frs)