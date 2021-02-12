The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) is largely withdrawing from the current election campaign for the upcoming state elections in mid-March for private reasons. His wife was sick, he announced on Friday via the State Ministry in Stuttgart. But he will continue his government business.

He and his wife decided together to make the actually purely personal matter public, said Kretschmann in a personal statement on the Ministry of State website With. “My wife Gerlinde has breast cancer. She is doing according to the circumstances, but difficult times are ahead of her, ”continued Kretschmann. “I want to be there for you as best I can.”

He would continue his work as Prime Minister “in the difficult situation for the country” with full commitment, it said. He will not always be able to keep appointments beyond government business. “This also includes appointments in the upcoming election campaign.”

“I need this time to stand by my wife. I ask for your understanding, ”continued Kretschmann. (Tsp, dpa)