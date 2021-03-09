The state head of Baden-Württemberg is promoting the federal government with a black-green coalition. His decision has not yet been made for his own election on Sunday.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann is promoting the federal government with a black-green government.

The first lime coalition (green-yellow) could come in Baden-Württemberg.

Such a constellation is currently unthinkable at the federal level.

Stuttgart – The general election will take place in September. Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) is for a black-green coalition. In the ZDF “Morgenmagazin” he recommended the alliance with the Union. It is not the worst if two parties from different camps come together in these times to tackle major political problems such as the corona and climate crisis. According to surveys, this year could actually be the first time that the Greens have entered into an alliance with the CDU / CSU at the federal level. “The fight against climate change will not be a piece of cake,” said Kretschmann, who is himself the head of a green-black coalition in the southwest.

State election in Baden-Württemberg: Kretschmann has not yet decided on coalition partners

With regard to the upcoming state elections in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday, Kretschmann is said to have not yet committed to an alliance. According to surveys, the incumbent Prime Minister can expect re-election. The Greens are likely to be the strongest force, followed by the CDU. Most important to him is a stable and reliable government, he said in a speech duel with CDU top candidate Susanne Eisenmann. He also answered yes to the question of whether a possible traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP would be an experiment. “But they already exist. You can also find out how things are going. “

According to the results of a ZDF survey last Friday, there are other alliance options for Kretschmann besides green, black and a traffic light. It could possibly even barely be enough for a reprint of Green-Red or even for an alliance of the Greens and the FDP. Such a lime coalition has never existed before.

Lime coalition after the state elections in Baden-Württemberg? FDP politician thinks it is possible

Should it actually happen on Sunday that an alliance between the Greens and the FDP is mathematically possible, FDP top candidate Hans-Ulrich Rülke does not exclude the coalition. He can basically imagine governing with the Greens. “If it is mathematically enough and an election winner Winfried Kretschmann, with whom the government mandate would then lie, invites us to talks, we will certainly not refuse such exploratory talks,” said Rülke, who is also the parliamentary group leader German press agency.

At the federal level, the political climate looks different in this regard. Few can imagine a lime coalition there. Because the political goals are very different. But if there were to be a Jamaica or traffic light coalition, the two parties would have to govern together, just with a third party in government. In Baden-Württemberg, however, a lime coalition cannot be ruled out if the election results are right. (Dana Popp)