The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann (72, Greens) was involved in a serious accident on Monday evening. According to the police on Tuesday, three people were injured in the accident on Autobahn 81 in the Heilbronn district in the direction of Stuttgart, including a seriously injured one-year-old child.

Kretschmann’s limousine, the first vehicle in a column, probably came off the road as a result of aquaplaning, a government spokesman confirmed. According to the police, the vehicle first hit a guardrail and then came to a halt in the hard shoulder. According to the government spokesman, an escort vehicle and a police car with flashing lights stopped behind him.

A subsequent vehicle is said to have skid a little later due to aquaplaning and hit the accompanying vehicle “with full force”. The 33-year-old driver and the one-year-old child sitting in the back seat were seriously injured, according to police. The 29-year-old passenger was slightly injured.

The 72-year-old Kretschmann and his companions were unharmed.

According to his spokesman, Kretschmann was not behind the wheel of his car. At the time of the accident, he was a little further ahead on the hard shoulder. The Green politician was brought to Stuttgart with a replacement vehicle.

The Prime Minister’s thoughts are with the family, said the government spokesman. Accordingly, Kretschmann “sincerely hopes that she will fully recover”.

The highway remained closed for rescue operations and accident recording by the police. (AFP / dpa)