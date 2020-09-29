STUTTGART / BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Baden Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann has spoken out in front of the switchboard of the state heads of government with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in favor of a number of participants at private celebrations. The infection numbers are always high when the number of participants and their contacts are difficult to control, said the Green head of government on Tuesday. “But we have to be able to quickly determine, locate and track the contacts. Because if the virus gets out of control, we become the plaything of the pathogen,” said Kretschmann. He did not give a specific number.

In the Biberach district, the confirmed corona cases had recently risen sharply because, according to the district office, private parties had been celebrated.

Kretschmann also considers new requirements for the recording of contact details in restaurants to be necessary, since half of the information provided by guests is currently not usable. “We may have to rigorously tighten it, for example by presenting our identity card,” he said. “It’s not possible to write any funny stories like Darth Vader or Princess Leia.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to discuss further measures in the fight against the corona virus with the Prime Minister on Tuesday. Overall, the federal government proposes a regionally graduated procedure – no blanket measures. However, in view of the persistently high number of corona infections, the federal government had proposed an upper limit of 25 participants for celebrations in private rooms.