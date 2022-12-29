Home page politics

Fabian Mueller

Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (archive photo). © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa/archive image

The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, has criticized the “Last Generation” group. In an interview, he called their behavior “presumptuous”.

Stuttgart – The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, is known for expressing his opinion without hesitation. In an interview with the taz Kretschmann has now criticized the protests of the activist group “Last Generation”. The Green politician currently sees a tendency towards negative thinking in society, detached for example from climate change or the Ukraine war. This dystopian attitude would also be reflected in the name of the protest group Last Generation.

One could call the group “presumptuous or resigned,” Kretschmann explains, but the name is an expression of “a massively widespread uncertainty about how the world will continue”. Baden-Württemberg’s prime minister finds this “presumptuous” because the group’s actions would primarily harm the cause. “Civil disobedience is intended to persuade a social majority to change.” Instead, you drive yourself into the corner of a rejected majority, said Kretschmann taz. But that doesn’t make sense, because: “If the future is lost, meaning is called into question.”

Kretschmann calls “last generation” presumptuous – sign of “dystopia”

Meanwhile, Kretschmann is advising his party, the Greens, to rethink their strategy after a series of defeats in mayoral elections. “You really have to want a majority, that’s the only way you’ll get it,” said Kretschmann in an interview. His party shouldn’t just build on its own clientele either: “Then you have to know that a majority is above the potential that you normally get in elections,” said the head of government. “So you have to tell people: I want to be your mayor and take responsibility for our city with you. And not: I want to make your city green.”

Most recently, after the town halls in Freiburg and Stuttgart, the Greens also lost the mayoral election in green-dominated Heidelberg and continued the municipal weakness in the home state. In addition to Böblingen and Göppingen, the eco-party is also the mayor in Tübingen. The state party wanted to get rid of Boris Palmer, the head of the city hall for many years. “I can only advise my party to think about it thoroughly,” said Kretschmann. “Although we are the strongest faction in 69 municipalities, we hardly manage to organize majorities that are needed for a mayoral election.”

However, he ruled out that the Greens lack charismatic personalities. “No one will believe that all 1,100 mayors and mayors in Baden-Württemberg are charismatic personalities,” said the head of government. “With all due respect, that’s not the case.” (fmü/dpa)