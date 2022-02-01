Home page politics

Winfried Kretschmann does not see any easing of the corona measures for the time being. The discussion about an exit strategy sends the wrong signal © Uwe Anspach/dpa

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) sees no chance of the corona restrictions ending at least until mid-April.

Stuttgart – He does not see a debate about exit strategies before Easter, said the head of government on Tuesday in Stuttgart. “We don’t start a debate about exit strategies – that would be completely inappropriate and send the completely wrong signal.”

Baden-Württemberg recently tightened rules, said Kretschmann with a view to the FFP2 mask requirement in local public transport. This will not be thwarted by “unfounded exit debates”. You are still in a dramatic situation.

The seven-day incidence of new corona infections is below 1000 in only 5 of 44 urban and rural districts in the southwest. 274 Covid sufferers are currently being treated in the intensive care units in the country. The number of corona infected people who came to a hospital within a week and per 100,000 inhabitants is 4.8. There are currently many complaints from overburdened medical practices, said Kretschmann. (dpa)