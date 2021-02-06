Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) admitted to errors in crisis management before the federal-state decisions on a further lockdown continuation.

“The lockdown light in November was wrong, the restrictions did not go far enough,” says Kretschmann in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel”. Politicians must act under great pressure in the pandemic. “Mistakes happen, unfortunately that is the case.”

At the same time, Kretschmann emphasized that politics was not responsible for the situation. “We are just the actors who have to make tough decisions in the fight against the pandemic. The virus is responsible for the crisis. ”

The federal and state governments are heading towards an extensive extension of the lockdown until the end of February. But schools and daycare centers, for example, could reopen with conditions and restrictions, accompanied by rapid tests. A faster vaccination of teachers and educators is also being discussed.

With a view to possible easing, Kretschmann considers it necessary to reduce the number of new infections to well below 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, mainly because of the accelerating spread of the far more contagious virus mutation B117.

It was said that the mistake from autumn should not be repeated. Because there was no stronger reaction, the infections at times got out of control and the death rate rose to over 1,000 a day. “Only when we come well below an incidence of 50 – preferably to half of it – can we guarantee that we have everything under control again,” said Kretschmann.

Is there a corona commission coming?

He suggests a comprehensive failure analysis after the pandemic. “When it is by and large over, I would recommend that the Bundestag immediately set up a study commission, preferably in early summer.” Another question is whether data protection should not have been given less weight.

“I think we need a debate about whether we shouldn’t have to accept certain restrictions in the event of a pandemic. Take a look at Taiwan or South Korea. ”A high-tech warning app is used there to efficiently test, track and isolate. “For a long time, the governments did not have to intervene as strongly in living conditions as we do in Europe.”

FDP leader Christian Lindner also demands Such a commission of inquiry has been for a long time, it is not about indictments, but about joint processing. But now it must first come to a plan, “under which conditions which areas will be restarted”, Lindner told Tagesspiegel.

“We have by no means exhausted all technical and logistical possibilities to better balance health protection and freedom.”

Have known and appreciated each other for a long time, here at a meeting in 2013: Winfried Kretschmann and Angela Merkel

“That hangs in our clothes now”

With regard to the vaccination problems, there were also mistakes, emphasized Kretschmann, while Chancellor Angela Merkel thinks that “by and large” nothing went wrong here.

“The EU does not seem to have focused enough on the mass production requirement. That hangs in our clothes now. ”

The fact is that “we cannot eliminate the shortage of vaccine by any measures in the first quarter. At the moment there is simply a lack of production capacity ”.

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch told Tagesspiegel: “An honest error analysis is overdue”. The acceptance for the measures is dwindling. “Everything has to be done to ramp up vaccine production and end the vaccine disaster.” This goes through license transfers and incentives for the production companies. “Every day that doesn’t happen means having to live longer with corona measures.”

The main points of criticism – also within the federal government – are that the EU Commission did not order earlier or more, and that apart from research funding, it paid too little attention to early mass production. Merkel refers, among other things, to the complicated manufacturing processes, especially in the initial phase, and difficult questions of liability that had to be clarified for 27 EU countries if the vaccines used cause damage.

Stuff of hope: the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine Photo: AFP

Biontech wants to expand production

Attempts are now being made to quickly support new production facilities. The Mainz company Biontech now also says that more money would help to expand the production capacities of the vaccine. “Last year, more money would not have helped us because we first had to set up the production process on a large scale, ”said Finance Director Sierk Poetting to“ Spiegel ”.

“But now money would help. Especially if we are to anticipate a capacity of three billion doses for next year, as was already requested this week. ”A third dose of vaccine against mutated variants of the virus could be necessary, or completely new mutations could develop. “That is why we are working on expanding further locations and adding new partners to our network.”

The EU only ordered 300 million cans from Biontech in November. Reorders have now been placed and another production facility is starting up in Marburg.

The crucial question, which so far has hardly been answered seriously, since there is also no insight into contracts and negotiation processes of the EU Commission so far, is: If more money could have been produced more quickly for the EU states and this would have relevant effects on the EU Duration of lockdown restrictions?

There are still severe restrictions in Great Britain and Israel too, it was always clear that there would be major shortages in the first few weeks. However, greater expectations were aroused from the government side, mistakes were also made in communication, and there were annoyances with the hotlines and months of anxious waiting for clarity on the vaccination appointments.

According to Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Biontech has announced a possible financial requirement of up to 400 million euros for the reservation of capacities and raw materials until next year. “In the event of problematic mutations or necessary booster vaccinations, we want to secure sufficient capacity for Germany, Europe and the world for 2022.”

Kretschmann: “Four can be Chancellor”

In view of the uncertain situation, the federal election campaign will also be heavily influenced by the consequences of the pandemic – and many things will initially take place virtually. When asked who should govern the country best after Merkel, Kretschmann believes a green chancellor is possible after the federal election on September 26, but also sees in Armin Laschet and Markus Söder suitable successors to Angela Merkel.

“We want to provide the chancellor ourselves,” Kretschmann told Tagesspiegel. When asked who was best suited – Annalena Baerbock, Robert Habeck, Markus Söder or Armin Laschet, Kretschmann replied: “All four can be chancellor.” Regarding the CDU boss and of the CSU boss added Kretschmann: “I have no doubt that you can both do it.”

Habeck and Baerbock would work out who would lead the Greens in the fight for the Chancellery. “If you are in second place for a long time and are stable, you have to play for victory. You should have the ambition. That is the liturgy of political business.” However, he expressed clear doubts about an alliance including the Left Party.

Regardless of who prevails in the end, Kretschmann said that Germany could long for Angela Merkel. “She was a successful chancellor who can above all deal with crises. Her unpretentious manner has always been a good fit. She was distinguished by the fact that she approaches things very rationally and stays out of ideological traces.”