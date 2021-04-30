ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

The coalition agreement of the green-black state government should do without gender asterisks. Kretschmann finds the “insistence on political correctness” difficult.

Stuttgart -The coalition agreement of the Greens and the CDU in Baden-Württemberg should only be written down with the female and male designation of people – for example, police officers. With this, the state government around Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) does not mention the third gender. The CDU asked for it and the green side accepted it, it said. As BW24 * reports, The Greens and the CDU agree on a coalition agreement without gender asterisks – Kretschmann against “language police”.

Winfried Kretschmann (Greens): Life, career and wife of the Prime Minister (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.