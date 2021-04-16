The Vice Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Nicolas Kreplak, minimized the closure of schools in the face of the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina by ensuring that “it’s not that there will never be classes again“.

“We are not talking about the fact that there will never be classes again, I don’t think it’s irreparable, it’s 15 days, “said Kreplak in statements to the channel TN.

In this context, the Buenos Aires official stated that “the issue is not to close the schools” but rather that you have to “reduce the number of infections“of COVID-19, and warned:” The speed and hospitalizations that these infections produce are putting the health system in crisis in the City of Buenos Aires and in the suburbs. “

In backing the new restrictions decreed by the national government, Kreplak explained that there are “many possible alternatives” to counteract the advance of the virus, but “most of them are with important closures.”

In that sense, he assured that in terms of closures “the least burdensome” are the suspension of recreational activities and “school activities, as has happened in almost every country in the world“.

Empty classroom of an educational center in the province of Buenos Aires.

Kreplak indicated that in 95 of the 135 municipalities what has the Buenos Aires territory “they have face-to-face classes”, but he clarified that “the circulation of people to the school contributes 5 million people”.

“It is the reason why if 5 million people are reduced circulating it will have an effect on contagion, it is not the obsession to restrict everything“explained the Buenos Aires official.

The Deputy Minister of Health of the government of Axel Kicillof highlighted his desire that after the closing of 15 days he will return to the presence: “Let’s hope that in two weeks back to school“.

“We have a increase of between 30 and 40 percent weekly in the number of cases that is not changing. If we manage to reduce the cases it would be very good, but if we manage to break the trend and stop increasing in this way, I think it is a first indication, “he stressed.

In addition, Kreplak reiterated that the national Executive needs “to win a couple more weeks to keep immunizing“and clarified that it is not possible to” run to the pandemic by increasing the number of beds. “

“If we slow down and at the same time continue to immunize, we can probably help make this number of cases less fatal,” he said.

Crossing with the City for the closure of schools

Within the framework of the new restrictions, the President informed that the suspension of attendance in the classrooms at the AMBA will be in force from next Monday until April 30..

The measure aroused strong rejection in the opposition, with harsh criticism of the minister Nicolas Trotta, who had claimed that classrooms were “a safe place” and that restrictions could not begin with schools.

Among those who questioned Fernández’s decision, the former president stands out Mauricio Macri, who remarked that “there is no doubt that schools must remain open” and said that the City must enforce “respect for its Constitution and its autonomy.”

JPE