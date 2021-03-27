The 12,936 new cases of coronavirus and 143 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health of the Nation on Friday was the highest number of infections in more than two months and, compared to what could be the second wave of coronavirus in the Province of Buenos Aires , there are concern about the rise in bed occupancy intensive therapy. In principle, they slide that they could re-impose the restrictions that were in force in January.

“We are in a significant increase in cases, we have been increasing for a few weeks but in the last two it has a different speed that makes us think that we are accompanying, perhaps with a little more delay, the wave that the region is experiencing, “said Nicolás Kreplak, Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health.

“Unlike last year, we have two tools: distancing measures and vaccination. As long as vaccination is not sufficiently massive for risk groups to be protected, we must resort to distancing measures and be careful to stop the curve, give us time and the speed is not so fast, and that the health system does not collapse“, Kreplak added in dialogue with the radio program” Very early Saturday ” Miter.

In the middle of the summer season, due to the January outbreak, in Mar del Plata the gastronomic shops had to close at 1 in the morning. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

Asked about the growth of cases and restrictions on travel abroad, Kreplak said that could return the same limits that they imposed since January: “Today there are few restrictions, there are restrictions. There were several measures that are in force and were not respected such as isolation when returning from abroad,” Kreplak recalled.

“It is very likely, really very likely, that we will have to start take some more restraining measures. Always trying to be the last to be enabled, those that are related to recreational or leisure and not affect labor and production. Always with the premise that we have had before the health system does not collapse, “Kreplak said this Saturday.

And he recalled the measures taken almost three months ago: “In the summer we had nighttime activity restrictions when we had the regrowth. It is convenient to analyze a little more in which age groups especially affected or if the distribution is homogeneous. For example, going back to school contributes to cases but it does not behave as a special focus, it is not a focus that has more contagion so far than other actions in daily life “.

And on the situation of beds in the Conurbano, he highlighted: “The increase in cases has been strong, it has been increasing by an average of 30% in Greater Buenos Aires in the last 15 days. There we have an occupancy level of 57% which is quite stable but it is being seen that of the occupied, an increasing percentage corresponds to the coronavirus. In the interior we have 40% of the beds occupied, with a small increase corresponding to the coronavirus “.

