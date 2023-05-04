Kremlin’s alleged drone strike | Russia accused the United States of plotting the drone attack with the help of Ukraine

Ukraine denied involvement, and the US said Russia was lying.

Russian according to the United States is behind the drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday. Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov according to which Ukraine carried out the attack at the initiative of the United States.

“Ukraine does not make decisions about such attacks, the United States does. Ukraine only does as it is told. The United States should clearly understand that we know this,” Peskov calculated.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack and said that Russia staged the attack. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has also estimated that Russia probably staged the attack.

Russian television showed on Thursday how the Russian president Vladimir Putin was in the Kremlin for the first time since the alleged drone strike. According to Peskov, Putin continued to work in the Kremlin on Thursday, among other things, talking with the minister responsible for economic development.

See also Suspected criminal offenses A “significant” drug theft was revealed at the Husin Women's Clinic On Thursday, the Russian state photo agency shared a photo of Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin together with the minister responsible for economic development, Maksim Reshetnikov.

However, Peskov pointed out that security measures in Moscow are being strengthened.

“Of course, everything is confirmed. Everything has already been confirmed for the Victory Day parade,” Peskov said.

White the House responded to Peskov’s claims on Thursday by stating that the Kremlin is lying.

Representative of the US National Security Council John Kirby said the news outlet MSNBC, that there is still no accurate information about what happened. Despite this, he underlined that the United States had no part in the matter, whatever the events were about.

“We had nothing to do with this. Peskov is just lying here and nothing else,” Kirby said.

He also stressed that the United States does not dictate terms for how Ukraine defends itself or what kind of operations the country carries out.

“However, we have made it clear to them both privately and publicly that we do not encourage or enable them to attack outside of Ukraine,” he added.

European head of the Union’s external relations Josep Borrell warned Russia on Thursday against using the alleged drone strike to escalate its war of aggression in Ukraine.

“This can be used to justify more conscription, more soldiers and more attacks against Ukraine,” Borrell listed the EU’s concerns.

Former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev criticized Borrell on Thursday, calling him an arrogant old fool. Medvedev said in his tweet, that the drone attack leads to an escalation of the conflict. At the same time, he claimed that the drone attack was a Ukrainian terrorist attack directed by the United States and with the approval of the EU leadership.

“This is exactly what Washington and numerous fools in Brussels want,” Medvedev wrote.