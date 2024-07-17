Moscow (Reuters)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had gained nothing from Donald Trump’s presidency of the United States from 2017 to 2021, except for the continuation of dialogue between the two countries, which is in itself a positive thing. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments when asked on a conference call with journalists about Trump’s comments about his working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.

“Whether (Putin and Trump) get along or not, Russia has not gained anything under Trump,” Peskov said.

“On the contrary, a lot of restrictions were imposed (on Russia). But despite that, there was a dialogue. And that in itself is a positive element,” he added.