Behind the construction of new submarines for the navy lies a multimillion-dollar lobby, complete with fake news and stressed builders. The decision, which will involve at least 4 billion, will be taken next week. A reconstruction of the lobby, even looking at which hand the State Secretary is holding his coffee cup. “You start paying attention to things like that.”

