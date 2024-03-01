The Kremlin warned this Friday (1st) that all those who participate in unauthorized demonstrations during the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison two weeks ago under unclear circumstances, will be punished.

“We want to remind you that there is a law that must be followed: any unauthorized gathering will constitute a violation of the law,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily press conference.

The Kremlin spokesman thus responded to a question about the intention of Navalny's supporters to organize events in his memory throughout the country and abroad.

Peskov also did not want to evaluate Navalny's figure as a politician or send a message to the opponent's family, something journalists asked him about during the press conference.

At the same time, thousands of people gathered in front of the Moscow church where the farewell ceremony for the opposition leader, whose death was announced on February 16, will be held this Friday. “Navalny was the conscience of the nation. And although I am afraid, I chose conscience over fear and that is why I am here,” Svetlana, 65, told EFE.

Among the personalities who attended the funeral and are waiting for the ceremony to begin is Yevgeny Roizman, former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, in the Urals. Furthermore, the arrival of Boris Nadezhdin, a candidate for the Russian presidency recently vetoed by the country's Electoral Commission, is expected.

The opposition's team reported this morning that Navalny's family members went to the morgue earlier to collect the politician's body, but did not have authorization. Later, Yarmish posted another message in which he stated that the hearse with Navalny's body was already heading to the church.

After surviving a poisoning attributed to Russian authorities, Navalny returned to Russia in 2021 after his exile in Germany and was detained upon arrival, only to be accused and sentenced in 2022 to nine years in prison for “fraud and contempt of the Russian courts.”

On February 16, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service reported his death in a prison near the Arctic Circle. Navalny's close friends, family and supporters directly accuse the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, of ordering what they consider the “assassination” of the opponent.