Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, warned that the beginning of hostilities in Donbass would be the beginning of the end of Ukraine. He stated this at a press conference in Moscow, reports on Thursday, April 8, “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

Kozak also did not rule out that Russia will defend the residents of Donbass if necessary. At the same time, Kozak did not see a connection between the arrival of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Donbass and the aggravation in the region. The Kremlin spokesman is confident that the conflict in southeastern Ukraine can be resolved within a year, but this requires “to act consistently and adhere to previously reached agreements.”

On April 8, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working trip to Donbass. The President of Ukraine went to the front line to meet with Ukrainian servicemen.

Prior to that, it became known about the next combat losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Not far from the settlements of Peski and Vodyanoe, 22-year-old serviceman Denis Yushko was killed under fire.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line.