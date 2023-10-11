Home page politics

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. © Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Russia is currently waging a war of aggression. International observers consider the country to be a beneficiary of the escalating Middle East conflict. But the Kremlin sees itself as a suitable mediator.

Moscow – According to the Kremlin, Russia wants to mediate in the regulation of the Middle East conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. “Russia can and will play a role in regulation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Russian state television.

To do this, Moscow must maintain dialogue with, but also maintain equal distance from, both sides. “There is no doubt that the acts that can only be described as terrorism should be condemned. But we must also not forget what the precursors to this situation were,” he said.

The Kremlin had already confirmed on Tuesday that it would continue its contacts with the Palestinians. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also receive the President of the Autonomous Authority in the West Bank, Mahmoud Abbas, on his visit to Moscow, which was agreed upon before the start of the war, it was said.

Putin sees the USA as responsible for escalation

Putin blamed the United States for the attacks by the militant Hamas against Israel. The Kremlin chief said their attempt to resolve the conflict on their own failed because they did not seek compromises acceptable to both sides. Rather, they pushed forward their own ideas for a solution to the conflict and put pressure on the parties to the conflict.

Russia, in turn, which has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost 20 months, is accused by international observers of exploiting the fighting in Israel for anti-Western information campaigns. Moscow also maintains contacts with Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip and is classified as a terrorist organization by the USA, the EU and Israel.

Norway calls on Abbas to help de-escalation

Meanwhile, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke to Abbas. Støre said on the online platform X that he expressed his concern about the situation between Israel and the Palestinians. Norway deeply condemns the attacks on Israeli civilians. He called on Abbas to help de-escalate the situation and provide support with humanitarian aid.

Norway has often mediated in international conflicts in the past, including in the Middle East conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Among other things, after months of secret negotiations in Oslo, the so-called Oslo Peace Agreement was signed in Washington in 1993. However, the historic conflict between Israel and the Palestinians remains completely unresolved 30 years later. dpa