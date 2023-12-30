A day after carrying out one of the largest attacks on the territory of Ukraine since the large-scale invasion, kyiv has launched 13 missiles and 32 drones on the Russian regions of Bryansk, Belgorod, Oryol, Kursk (near the border with Ukraine) and Moscow. The local authorities of Belgorod and Bryansk assure that there are at least 14 dead, including three children, and a hundred injured as a result of the attacks, in which, according to the Russian command, cluster bombs, like those used by the United States, have been used. United States sent them in October, and Czech-made vampire rockets. Ukraine has confirmed to several local media that it is behind the attack, that it focused on “military targets” and that the damage is due to the remains of the Russian air defense. This Saturday's attack on Russian territory is the one that has caused the most damage since the start of the large-scale war, which has intensified in recent days. The Kremlin has promised to respond. “This crime will not go unpunished,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Hours later, it launched an attack on Kharkiv, in the east, about 30 kilometers from the border with Russia.

The bombing of Kharkiv, which before the conflict was the second most populated city in Ukraine, has affected civilian infrastructure, a hotel, apartment buildings, according to the authorities, who put the number of injured at eight. Moscow, which on Friday defended, after the massive attack against Ukraine – which left at least 39 dead – that it was seeking “military objectives”, has requested that a meeting of the United Nations Security Council be convened to discuss the bombing of Belgorod and Bryansk. He claims that Ukraine wants to “provoke” a response from Moscow and that its units in the area have thwarted what he called “an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack.” “The kyiv regime, which committed this crime, is trying to divert attention from the defeats at the front,” says the Defense Ministry note. The Belgorod Governorate, an area that has already seen raids by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, says that dozens of houses and power lines have been damaged by these attacks and that water supplies have been interrupted.

Meanwhile, in kyiv, where like other cities in Ukraine – 120 large and small towns, according to the president, Volodymyr Zelensky – there was a massive attack on Friday, the death toll is now 16 in the capital alone and at least 39 in all the country. The bombing with drones and a wide range of missiles (almost 160 projectiles) has been the “deadliest” for civilians, according to what the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said this Saturday on his social networks. In the Ukrainian cities attacked on Friday, citizens face with some fear the arrival this Sunday of the New Year celebrations, one of the great traditional holidays for the country invaded by Russia.

Western analysts and officials believe that Russia has reserved cruise missiles in recent months to accumulate reserves and launch massive storms during the winter, like the one this Friday. They also warn that the combination of drones and missiles seeks to locate anti-aircraft defenses and their gaps. In fact, none of the ballistic or cruise missiles launched by Moscow's troops were intercepted. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assured this Saturday that they have shot down a dozen Iranian-made Shahed drones in the regions of Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Mikolaiv.

For his part, the governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, assures that the Ukrainian attacks have been against “civilian targets,” according to the Interfax agency. The Russian army also claims that it has shot down a Ukrainian maritime drone that was heading to the Crimean peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014. Several reports from Kiev intelligence claim that one of the attacks targeted an electronics factory that Kremlin troops use it to make military equipment, such as long-range missiles and anti-aircraft systems. Moscow claims that all were civilian targets.

