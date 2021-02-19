The Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will meet on February 22 in Sochi, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the development of strategic partnership and alliance. The agenda of the meeting was announced at website Kremlin on Friday 19 February.

Particular attention is planned to be paid to large joint projects in the trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian fields, the report says. In addition, the topic of the Union State will be touched upon during the conversation.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the talks between the two leaders are expected to be “rather lengthy.”

Earlier, the newspaper Kommersant, citing its sources, reported that Lukashenko intends to discuss with Putin the issue of providing the republic with a loan in the amount of three billion dollars. Minsk allegedly wants to gain access to the remainder of the funds allocated by Moscow for the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, the Belarusian leader declares that he does not intend to “ask for anything”.