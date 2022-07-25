Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Picture taken on July 24: The ruins of an elementary school in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. © Igor Tkachev/AFP

Fierce fighting continues five months after the start of the Ukraine war. Ukraine is thinking of counter-offensives – and gives numbers on losses. News ticker.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine : The bloody invasion of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin has been going on for five months.

: The bloody invasion of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin has been going on for five months. Moscow tightens threats: Simultaneously with the announcement of the Kremlin’s plans for a coup, Ukraine is reporting military successes. There is talk of recaptures.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the Kremlin’s plans for a coup, Ukraine is reporting military successes. There is talk of recaptures. This News ticker to the military situation in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Updated July 25, 6:26 am: There were no big changes on the battlefields in Ukraine during the night – but Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to them threats from Moscow. “Only those who don’t know the real story and don’t feel its importance could decide to attack us,” the Ukrainian president replied to the accusation of the “anti-history regime”.

Ukrainians have been oppressed for centuries and will never give up their independence, Zelenskyy continued in his video speech. Preserving national unity is now the most important task for Ukrainians in order to win the war and become a member of the European Union.

Kremlin tightens war threats – Ukraine meanwhile reports “chaotic withdrawal” of Russian troops

First report from July 24th: Moscow/Kyiv – At the weekend, the Kremlin once again sharpened its tone in its bloody war of aggression against Ukraine: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced during a trip to Egypt that the Ukrainians would “definitely be helped to break away from the absolutely national and to liberate regimes hostile to history” – an open threat of overthrow of the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin’s chief diplomat threatened to conquer areas outside of the hard-fought Donbass.

But what does the reality of the war look like? Independent reports remain scarce. However, Ukrainian authorities reported military successes on Sunday (July 24). Russia meanwhile admitted an attack on the port of Odessa – linked to a success story.

Ukraine war: news from the combat zones – “chaotic retreat” by the Russians near Mikolayiv?

A critical point in the fighting seems to be the Cherson Oblast: Russia apparently wants to hold an annexation referendum there in the near future. However, the general staff of the Ukrainian army sees the Kremlin troops in difficulties with the planned further military advance towards Odessa and Mikolaiv: Attacks on the villages of Sukhyi Stawok and Bilohirka on the border with the Mikolaiv region have been repulsed, it said. The Russian army retreated in a “chaotic manner”. This representation could not be independently verified.

The same applies to the report by the General Staff that the Ukraine itself is trying to gain territory near Mikolayiv. Russia bombed dozens of settlements on Sunday to prevent advances, sources said. In response to attacks on the oblast capital, an S300 missile system stationed in occupied Cherson was destroyed, the portal quoted Kyiv Independent.

Zelenskyj said on Saturday night that the army would recapture Kherson “step by step”. An official from the oblast named, according to a report by the British Guardians on Ukrainian television September as the target date for the “liberation” of the Cherson region. However, an AFP reporter reported that the Ukrainian forces are currently mainly concerned with holding the current front line. Russia, on the other hand, recently attacked the port city of Odessa with an air strike. According to the Kremlin, the army destroyed “Harpoon” ship missiles from US stocks.

Ukraine in Russia’s war of aggression: new casualty figures

meanwhile has Kyiv Independent also published new figures on the losses of people and material in Ukraine. The medium referred to Ukrainian authorities. The data cannot be independently verified. A few days ago, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights published the numbers on killed civilians and children, those on people taken to Russia come from the Kremlin.

5,110 civilians killed.

358 children killed.

around 4,400 soldiers killed (until July 22) – Kyiv Independent writes of around 30 military personnel killed per day of war, but assumes a much higher number of unreported cases.

2.8 million people left or deported to Russia.

183 religious sites completely or partially destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine also published data on deaths and injuries in the country’s health system on Sunday. A Facebook post said 18 health workers were killed and 50 injured. 123 buildings were completely destroyed in attacks, 746 were in need of repair. A suspected Russian airstrike on a maternity clinic in Mariupol in March caused an international sensation. Russia denies intentional attacks on hospitals and medical facilities.

The CIA recently gave figures on Russia’s alleged losses in the invasion. (fn)