Russian President Vladimir Putin and his spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a meeting with African heads of state. © Sergei Bobylev/Imago

The Kremlin is threatening European capitals with missile attacks. According to Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Peskov, targets have already been identified.

Moscow – The US plans to station long-range missiles in Europe are causing horror in Russia. The Kremlin has now responded in another statement and threatened the European countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said according to the news agency Cupthat they would “of course” react to the stationing of missiles.

“We have already identified specific targets in Europe for our missiles,” he said, according to the news agency. “The capitals of these European countries are among the potential victims,” ​​he added.

More details will follow soon…