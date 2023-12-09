Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Despite significant costs in the Ukraine war, Russia’s economy is defying sanctions. But now there are budget cuts – and they are affecting the population.

Moscow – On February 24, 2022, Russian troops invaded Ukraine and heralded the next level of escalation in a long-standing conflict between neighboring states – which is now ongoing Ukraine war well over 20 months and has developed into an expensive material battle. The losses in the war are huge for all parties to the conflict, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can largely rely on Western support to defend his country.

The Kremlin also has allies and a significantly stronger economy, but after months of losses in the Ukraine war, it seems as if President Vladimir Putin will have to tap other financial channels to secure supplies for the front. It could now affect numerous Russians at the end of the year. Apparently fireworks displays were canceled in several Russian cities to raise money for the war Ukraine to save.

Effects of the Ukraine war: Russia’s economy is probably suffering – continued high losses in the war

In a few weeks it will be the second anniversary of the attack on Ukraine. Shortly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Western states tried to impose economic sanctions against Russia to take action to force Putin to end the hostilities. It is now more or less clear: the ruble continues to roll and the Russian economy has found ways to continue to exist despite sanctions. The losses in the Ukraine war may be huge and force Putin to take drastic steps, but at the same time Moscow had around 550 billion euros in gold and foreign exchange reserves two years ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage war in Ukraine. Because of the losses, he constantly needs supplies for the front – and new sources of money. (Archive image) © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Although Putin’s rapid success in the Ukraine war did not materialize and there is a renewed threat of protracted trench warfare on the front in the east of the country, the Kremlin has so far been able to continue to organize supplies for the fighting. This is also because Russia managed to circumvent EU sanctions in the Ukraine war and continues to be active in the energy business. Revenues from oil transactions even continued to rise last year.

Putin under pressure over Ukraine war: budget cuts due to economic performance

Nevertheless, despite exports and resilience, Russia’s economic performance is currently going downhill because of the war in Ukraine. Again star writes in an analysis of Russia’s economic strength that Putin would finance the war with future funds. It is therefore to be expected that the coming years could be challenging for Russians. Just in time for the end of the year, there is news that makes you sit up and take notice: Radio Free Europe reported on December 8 that Russian authorities canceled fireworks displays and New Year’s decorations to devote savings to the Ukraine war.

Kyiv Independent writes that several officials have promised to limit traditional holidays in order to purchase military equipment to supply Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Citizens are also said to have been asked in isolated cases to follow this example. The mayor of Sochi, Alexey Kopaygorodsky, said: “This will be the best gift for our compatriots at the front.” Other mayors also followed his example and announced savings.

Losses in the Ukraine war remain high: Putin is betting on 2024 – despite economic problems

At the turn of the year, numerous communities and cities had already canceled the New Year’s celebrations in favor of financing the war in Ukraine. Officials in Moscow and St. Petersburg, among others, canceled holiday fireworks displays. It is difficult to assess how the Russian economy is currently doing. After a decline last year, Putin is speaking loudly Business Insider currently reports that its economy has grown by around 3.5 percent. The economic isolation is actually good, it goes on to say. This information cannot be verified independently; it is very likely part of the Kremlin’s current propaganda. In the West it is primarily assumed that Russia’s economy is under severe strain due to the effects of the war.

Vladimir Putin is looking ahead to a decisive year: elections will take place in Russia in 2024 and the president wants to remain at the top of the country despite the failure in the Ukraine war. It is also planned to use large parts of the available budget for the war in Ukraine. The savings on fireworks and New Year’s decorations would therefore fit into the picture. (fbu)