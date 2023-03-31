Japanese automaker Toyota has sold its factory in St. Petersburg to the Russian government. Toyota announced this on Friday. All associated property rights, buildings and land will immediately come into the hands of the Russian state.

Toyota did not disclose how much money Russia will take over the factory for. Production in St. Petersburg has been completely halted since September. At the behest of the Russian government, the production of cars was stopped all over the country due to problems with the supply of parts, as a result of the economic sanctions. In 2021, the local Toyota factory still produced more than 80,000 cars, mainly the Camry and RAV4 models.

Toyota announced last September that it wanted to leave Russia permanently, just like many other Western multinationals did before. But the fact that a foreign company succeeds in selling its Russian interests has not always proved to be a certainty in the past year.

Shortly after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February 2022, more than 1,000 multinationals announced their intention to leave, but so far only 520 companies have succeeded, according to a Overview from Yale University.

The Kremlin’s package of demands in particular makes it difficult to sell Russian subsidiaries. Initially, many multinationals were given a choice: they could voluntarily donate 10 percent of their sales proceeds to the Russian government, or spread the receipt of the proceeds over many years.

Undesired filling of war chest

At the end of December, the Russians announced a new measure: companies would only be allowed to sell their holdings for half the book value. And last week an additional requirement was added: the contribution of 10 percent of the sales proceeds to the Russian state is now mandatory. For multinationals, this means a high threshold for still being able to sell their interests, because from now on they will directly fund the Kremlin’s war chest with the transaction.

Moreover, the Russian government must first agree to any exit, and that process is also extremely slow. According to the Financial Times there are now more than 2000 requests for approval of a transaction waiting, but process the Russians only make 20 such requests a month. In addition, due to the economic sanctions, the number of possible buyers is very limited, so that the government itself is often one of the few interested parties.

Many multinationals have recently spoken out about the difficulties of the departure process. For example, the CEO of the American cigarette manufacturer Philip Morris called it “extremely difficult” to conclude a transaction in Russia, because of the intensive involvement of the Russian government. Germany’s Volkswagen has long been trying to find a new owner for a factory in Kaluga with 4,000 employees, but that attempt was thwarted earlier this month when a Russian court seized all assets. That happened after Volkswagen’s former local business partner, sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, filed a lawsuit. Volkswagen said it was “surprised” about the seizure, because there are already advanced plans to transfer their interest in the company to a new owner.

In the Netherlands, beer brewer Heineken was discredited last month because, despite previous promises last year, it had still invested in the Russian market – for example, the brewer launched a total of 61 new beer and soft drink brands in 2022.

Heineken failed to sell the Russian subsidiary before the end of 2022 as planned. That should now be possible before next summer, said CEO Dolf van den Brink last month NRC: “Our main goal remains to realize an exit with the right party. By that I mean we won’t sell it to just any oligarch.”