(Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in an interview with broadcaster PBS on Monday that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the event of a “threat to the existence” of his country – and not as a result of the current conflict with Ukraine.

“But regardless of the outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course it’s not a reason to use a nuclear weapon,” Peskov said. “We have a security concept that says very clearly that only when there is a threat to the existence of the state, in our country, can we use and will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat to the existence of our country.”

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)

The post Kremlin Spokesperson: Russia Would Use Nuclear Weapons Only in Case of “Threat to the Existence of the State” appeared first on ISTOÉ MONEIRO.

#Kremlin #Spokesperson #Russia #nuclear #weapons #case #threat #existence #state