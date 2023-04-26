Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

The son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov apparently lied about his war effort. © Petrov SergeyPetrov Sergey/imago

The son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov apparently lied about his involvement in the war. This is proven by sources close to the Kremlin using a speed camera photo.

Update from April 26, 2023 at 12:42 p.m.: A flash photo could expose the claims that Nikolai Peskov was deployed in the war as a lie. According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) An anonymous Kremlin-affiliated Telegram channel reported that the Peskov son drove his Tesla through Moscow in July and November 2022. In doing so, he was flashed. By that time, however, Peskov claims to have been on the war front in Ukraine for a long time. On the other hand, father Dmirti Peskov has also used the black Tesla that is supposed to be seen on the speed camera photos, like them FAZ citing a “serious Telegram channel” to consider.

Apparently, there are also doubts about the photo that Putin’s adviser Sergei Markov presented as proof of Nikola Peskov’s war effort. Markov shared a picture on Telegram of Peskov taking his oath before the military operation. According to the Kremlin-critical news portal Nexta it could be former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

First report from April 24, 12:32 p.m.: Moscow – The Wagner mercenaries are considered the shadow army of the Kremlin. Little is known about the identities of the fighters. One of them is said to be the son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Like his father, he is subject to Western sanctions because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. According to his own statements, he served there under a false name as an artilleryman.

“I saw it as my duty,” Nikolai Peskov said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. However, there are doubts about the credibility of this statement.

Peskov’s son boasts of a military career in the Ukraine war – Prigozhin praises his commitment

Peskow wants to have signed a contract with Wagner for almost six months. According to the Komsomolskaya Pravda the Peskow son also received a bravery medal for his courage. When asked what his father thought of it, Peskow, who also took the nickname Choles, said: “He’s proud of me, I think. My father told me that I made the right decision.”

To verify his commitment, the newspaper also published a photo of him in uniform. Critical observers believe, however, that the alleged use is not proven. However, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed the use of “Choles” by the Wagner mercenaries in the Ukraine war; he praised him as exemplary. The children of most representatives of the Russian elite shied away from the war effort. “The parents hide them,” complained the 61-year-old. A new law should soon make it easier for the Russian state to draft recruits.

Wagner boss Prigozhin confirms secret use of Peskov’s son in the war

According to Prigozhin, Dmitry Peskov himself approached him about the war effort. At first the spokesman for the Russian government tried to dissuade his son from going to war. Prigozhin advised the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s confidante not to send his son to the regular troops of the Defense Ministry.

After three weeks of training, Peskov’s son served under a false name as an artilleryman in the contested Luhansk region, Prigozhin said. No one in the force knew about Choles’ action or identity. “Only I knew about it and the head of the cadre service,” said Prigozhin. Choles “showed courage and heroism – just like everyone else.” Now Peskow’s son is on vacation after six months of service.

Prigozhin himself has not yet presented any evidence of the use of Choles. There was also no reaction from Peskow, who usually comments quickly. State media picked up the news anyway.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Zoff between the Kremlin and the Wagner Group – Putin and Prigozhin on a rapprochement course?

This report seems strange, especially in light of the fact that the Wagner group and the Kremlin were often on bad terms with each other. But for some time now there have been increasing signs that the Russian Defense Ministry is aiming for closer cooperation with Prigozhin. Apparently, the aim is to conquer Bakhmut quickly with the help of the Wagner mercenaries, who always emphasize their successes in Bakhmut.

In addition, according to the American think tank Institute Study of War (ISW), Russian military bloggers report that Wagner forces are operating in Bakhmut with T-90 tanks. Apparently the Russian leadership seems to be giving Wagner more modern means in their efforts to take the city. (bohy/dpa)