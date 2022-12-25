Home page politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev/ ITAR-TASS

Vladimir Putin and his spokesman spoke on Russia’s TV. It was also about Germany. News ticker on diplomacy in the Ukraine war.

Update from December 25, 4:20 p.m.: Ukrainian presidential adviser Michailo Podolyak denied Vladimir Putin’s thesis that Russia wants negotiations, but Ukraine rejects them. “Putin needs to come back to reality,” Podolyak wrote in his tweet. After all, Russia “single-handedly attacked Ukraine” and is killing Ukrainian people. Moreover, in reality, Russia does not want negotiations, but is simply trying to avoid responsibility. This is “obvious”, which is why Ukraine is trying to find a “tribunal”. Kyiv calls for a special tribunal for Russian war crimes in The Hague.

Update from December 25, 2:36 p.m.: Not only Vladimir Putin, but also Dmitri Peskov had his say in the program “Moscow.Kremlin.Putin” on the Russian TV channel Rossiya-1. The Kremlin spokesman also targeted Germany in his remarks. The background was Putin’s trip to the Belarusian capital of Minsk and his visit to the ruler there on December 19, Alexander Lukashenko. In view of the visit, Germany had expressed concern that Belarus could now join the Ukraine war as an official war party. This hadn’t happened. Peskow now called the speculation “absolutely absurd”.

Russia and Belarus are the “closest allies” and their contact is nobody’s business. In addition, the contact is not directed against anyone, but is maintained for mutual benefit. According to Tass, Peskow called the concerns from Germany stupid and unfounded. The exchange between Lukashenko and Putin was about state relations in the areas of economy, culture, humanitarian exchange, security and defense.

Putin on Russia’s Ukraine moves: “We’re moving in the right direction”

Update from December 25, 1:44 p.m: More statements from the latest im brief interview with Putin broadcast on Russian state TV: “I think we are moving in the right direction, we are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people,” said the Kremlin chief, according to the dpa.

Putin again stressed that Russia was ready to negotiate a solution to the Ukraine conflict – but added: “We don’t reject negotiations, they do”. Putin started the war on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin chief also responded to the question of whether a dangerous line had not been reached in the conflict with the West. Putin rejected this. There is no other choice, Russia has been trying to resolve the conflict peacefully since 2014.

Moscow sees the western states – above all the USA – as a warring party because of the arms deliveries to Kyiv. Putin again accused the West of having brought about the overthrow of then-President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.

First report from December 25th: Moscow – The Patriot anti-aircraft weapons could now protect the state and the people alike, Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejoiced after his recent visit to Washington. The Patriot air defense system can repel aircraft, cruise missiles, drones and missiles even at a greater distance. It is likely to complicate Russia’s missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

His adversary and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reacted venomously to the announced US Patriot deliveries to Kyiv: Russia will “of course destroy 100 percent of the air defense systems in the Ukrainian war zone,” he said on Christmas Day in an interview with the state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

Putin also accused the West of wanting to “tear apart” Russia. “The core of it all is the policies of our geopolitical opponents aimed at tearing apart Russia, historic Russia,” he said. They had “always tried to ‘divide and conquer'”. His goal is “something different – to unite the Russian people”.

Putin justifies the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the concept of “historical Russia”, according to which Ukrainians and Russians are one people. “We are acting in the right direction, we are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people,” Putin said. He accused Kyiv and the West of not being ready for peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict, unlike Moscow. (AFP/dpa/frs)