From: Bona Hyun

The Kremlin speaks out after rumors about Putin’s health. (Archive image) © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

Putin’s press secretary Peskov once again comments on rumors about Putin’s health. He rejects any speculation as “falsification”.

Moscow – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday (October 27) denied rumors about the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin that had spread on social media. The information that Putin had died and a doppelganger had taken over his post was “an absurd distortion of information,” Peskov told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. It is the second time in a very short time that Kremlin officials have had to dismiss speculation about Putin’s health.

Kremlin once again denies rumors about Putin’s health

On Tuesday, the Kremlin officially denied Internet reports about the ruler’s alleged heart attack. “Everything is fine with him,” spokesman Peskov told the agency on Tuesday (October 24, 2023). Interfax according to. Previously, a widely read Russian Telegram blog claimed that Putin suffered a heart attack last weekend and was resuscitated by doctors. The report’s credibility is low; Peskov spoke of false Western media reports. Why the Kremlin still comments on the rumors and Peskov himself has to classify the reports from a Russian Telegram channel as “falsifications” is a mystery.

Just days after claims that President Putin had suffered a cardiac arrest were dismissed as “fake news,” the same source, the Telegram channel GeneralSVR, reported late Thursday evening that Russia’s leader had “died in his luxurious Valdai forest palace.” According to the report, attending doctors were “blocked in the room with Putin’s body” by Putin’s security staff while Kremlin officials decided how to “maintain the current regime and install Putin’s doppelgangers.” Kremlin spokesman Peskov denied this report on Friday “an absurd distortion of information”.

Frequent health speculation surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin

Rumors about the president’s health regularly flare up. There are repeated reports that Putin is suffering from cancer. In November 2022, a Russian intelligence agent told the tabloid The Sun, that Putin was actually suffering from Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer. The British newspaper cited the man’s emails. The insider wrote: “I can confirm he has early-stage Parkinson’s. But the disease is progressing.” Most recently it was said that leaked documents confirmed that the president had cancer. Any information about Putin’s state of health has not yet been independently verified. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied such reports.