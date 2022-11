Russian President Vladimir Putin. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The Russian Defense Minister on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of his troops from the Ukrainian city of Kherson (south) in the face of a vast Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Keep withdrawing soldiers,” Minister Sergei Shoigu told General Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian operations in Ukraine, on television, admitting that the decision to withdraw to the right bank of the Dnieper River “was not an easy one.”

This withdrawal represents a major setback for the Kremlin. Kherson was the only regional capital held by the Russians shortly after the start of the Moscow offensive in late February.

According to General Surovikin, Russia will organize its front line on the other bank of the Dnieper. Russian troops had already been forced to withdraw from the Kharkiv region in September.