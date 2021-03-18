In case of claims against Novaya Gazeta, the Akhmat Kadyrov regiment should appeal not to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but to court. Thus, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the complaint of the Chechen special forces due to publications about massacres in the republic, reports TASS…

According to Peskov, according to the law, newspapers can publish materials of a critical nature. “And here, of course, it is necessary to use legal procedures if necessary,” said the presidential press secretary and added that the safety of journalists must be indisputable.

Related materials Flock feeling Chechens are ready to support Kadyrov in any incomprehensible situation

Earlier, fighters of the Akhmat Kadyrov Special Police Regiment appealed to Putin because of the publications of Novaya Gazeta. They asked the head of state to pay attention to “the vile attacks of a fake publication such as Novaya Gazeta.” The security officials also declared their readiness to carry out any order of Putin and noted that after a successful special operation to destroy the last gang of terrorists in Chechnya, an information war was launched against the regiment.

A popular gathering was also held in the center of Grozny because of the publication of Novaya Gazeta. Among those gathered were hundreds of relatives of active and deceased soldiers of the Kadyrov police regiment. Residents of the republic turned to Putin with a request to assess the “slanderous articles.”

On Monday, March 15, Novaya Gazeta published the second part of its investigation into the executions in Chechnya. In it, a former employee of the Akhmat Kadyrov police patrol service regiment, senior police sergeant Suleiman Gezmakhmaev, spoke about the circumstances of the alleged murder of at least 13 people from the “list of 27”.