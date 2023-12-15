Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the Americans' defense agreement with neighboring Finland: “No one threatened anyone” | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

The Kremlin warned this Friday (15) that the deployment of American troops to the territory of neighboring Finland, a new member of NATO, will be a clear threat to Russia.

“It is clear that now that Finland is a member of NATO and that allied military infrastructure will enter Finland, for us this will be a threat, this is completely evident,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily telephone press conference.

Peskov was convinced that this situation will increase tension with Finland, which reopened two border posts with Russia this week and closed them 24 hours later due to the increase in the flow of migrants from the Middle East.

“We can only regret it, as we really had magnificent relations with Finland. No one threatened anyone, there were no problems, there were no complaints, no one harmed each other's interests, there was mutual respect and beyond,” commented Peskov.

Finland and the United States have reached a defense cooperation agreement (DCA) that will allow American troops to use 15 military bases in the Nordic country, the Finnish government said on Thursday.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained in a statement that the DCA will reinforce the defense of the Nordic country because it allows the presence and training of American forces and the storage of defense material on its territory.

Finland, the European Union country with the longest border with Russia, chose to abandon its traditional policy of neutrality after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and completed its entry into NATO in record time last April.

Finland's entry into the Atlantic alliance and its bilateral defense pact with the United States raised the ire of the Kremlin, which threatened Helsinki on several occasions with the adoption of countermeasures, including “technical-military”, if it signed the DCA.