After the shooting of Trump, Moscow sees security measures for Putin at a high level, as there have already been several attempted assassinations against the Kremlin chief.

Moscow – Will the Kremlin increase security measures to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump? The Russian president’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that the Kremlin chief’s security is already being steadily strengthened despite the attacks on the heads of state of other countries, reports the Russian news agency Cup.

“The protection of the head of state is ensured at an appropriate level, everything necessary is being done, of course, taking into account the international escalation and tensions in general,” the Kremlin official stressed.

Vague statements from Ukrainian secret service: Several assassination attempts against Putin failed

The fears about the Kremlin chief’s safety are not unfounded: According to the Ukrainian military intelligence service, there have already been several assassination attempts against the Russian president. “But as you can see, they were unsuccessful,” said intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Ukrainian portal New Voice on Saturday (July 13).

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and his spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Kremlin has commented on its own security measures following the attack on Trump. (Archive photo) © Sergei Bobylev/Imago

The general gave no indication as to what his claim was based on. Nor did he mention that his service or other Kiev intelligence services could be involved in such plans.

But Budanov is known for provocations, which are part of his psychological warfare. The Kremlin reacted to the statement and made it clear that the security of the first man in Russia was adequately ensured. “The threat from the Kiev regime is obvious,” Peskov said.

Attacks on Putin and Selenskyj have increased since the outbreak of the Ukraine war

And the Ukrainian general added fuel to the fire by saying that Putin was no longer the compromise figure recognized by all in the Russian elite. But because he has been in power for more than 20 years, the Russians are afraid of losing him. Therefore, he expects that after Putin’s death, the same thing will happen as after the death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in 1953. For people in the Soviet Union, “their whole world collapsed at that time, they didn’t know how to go on living,” said the head of military intelligence.

Little is known about attempted assassinations on Putin during his long time as Kremlin chief. In May 2022, Budanov claimed that an assassination attempt by men from the Caucasus failed a few days after the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Putin. There was no evidence of this.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Olexander Syrskyj (l) and the commander of the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR Kyrylo Budanov talk during an award ceremony in Kyiv. © -/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj once said in an interview that he had The number of attack plans against him has stopped. Immediately after the Russian invasion in February 2022, Russian special forces hunted him down in Kyiv. Most recently, in May of this year, the top of the personal security team was reorganized. Two officers were allegedly hired by Moscow to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov and other Ukrainian officials.

Moscow criticizes Washington: US funds enable assassination attempts on Putin

However, assassination attempts on heads of state seem to have increased recently: in addition to the shooting of Republican Donald Trump on Saturday (July 13) in Pennsylvania, there was also the attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in mid-May.

Fitzo suffered gunshot wounds in the attack and had to undergo multiple operations. The attacker was arrested. The Trump shooter from Pennsylvania was shot dead on the spot.

Moscow has described the attempted assassination of Republican US presidential candidate Trump as a consequence of Washington’s “policy of inciting hatred.” The US should take stock of its policy against political opponents, countries and peoples, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She recommended that the US spend money on maintaining order in its own country rather than, for example, supplying large and uncontrolled quantities of weapons to Ukraine.

In this context, Zakharova criticized the fact that US funding from Ukraine was also being used to prepare assassination attempts on the Kremlin chief. Kiev’s secret services and the presidential office could only do their work with American money, Zakharova said. In the past, Moscow had repeatedly blamed Ukrainian secret services for bomb attacks on prominent Russians and for attempted assassinations (bg/dpa).