MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin accused the United States and its allies on Monday of escalating East-West tensions as it announced plans to boost NATO forces in Eastern Europe and evacuate the families of diplomats from the U.S. embassy in Ukraine. .

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the likelihood of a military conflict in eastern Ukraine being initiated by the Ukrainian side was greater than ever.

Peskov said Ukraine had deployed large numbers of troops near the borders of regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists, which he said indicated Kiev was preparing to attack them. Ukraine has repeatedly denied the information.

Peskov said the information coming from the West was full of “hysteria” and “laden with lies”.

NATO has previously said it is putting forces on standby and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more warships and warplanes in response to Russia’s military build-up on the borders with Ukraine.

The move adds to a flurry of signs that the West is preparing for aggressive Russian action against Ukraine, although Moscow denies any invasion plan.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov)

