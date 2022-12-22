MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday the U.S. delivery of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington on Wednesday, would not contribute to resolving the conflict. between Moscow and Kiev, and would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskiy’s visit, and that this was proof that the United States was waging a proxy war. against Russia “to the last Ukrainian”.

