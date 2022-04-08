(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that the invasion of Ukraine that Russia calls a “special operation” could end in the “foreseeable future” as its objectives are being achieved and the work is being done by both Russian military and the country’s peace negotiators.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow understood that some countries that had tried to adopt a balanced position had come under pressure to vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Council over reports of “serious and systematic human rights violations and abuses” in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was withdrawing from the body.

(Report by Reuters)

