Kremlin says election results show ‘absolute support’ for Putin

The Kremlin declared this Monday that the results of the regional and local elections held last week in the country show “absolute support” of Russian society to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“The elections that concluded yesterday and their results confirmed in the most eloquent way the absolute consolidation of society around the country’s leaders,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in an interview with the RBC television network.

Peskov thus commented on the overwhelming victory, according to data from the Central Electoral Commission, of the ruling United Russia formation in an election considered a farce by the liberal opposition and the West.

Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

“The level of support that the incumbent regional heads got is a testament that the president has that same support,” he added. He highlighted that the vast majority of elected governors received Putin’s support.

“And it is because the president has the absolute support of the population. This offers great possibilities and is also a great responsibility,” Peskov stressed.

The spokesperson assured that the Kremlin has not yet begun preparations for the March 2024 presidential elections and that Putin has not yet announced whether he will run for re-election then.

“But if we assume that the president will present his candidacy, it is evident that at this stage no one can compete (with him),” he stressed.

EFE