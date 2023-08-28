The Kremlin affirmed this Monday that it does not know how and when the funeral of the head of Wagner’s mercenary company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose plane crashed last week in western Russia, will be held, since the decisions in this regard are made by the family. of the businessman

“These decisions are always made with the relatives and are based, first of all, on the wishes of the relatives”said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference.

Peskov added that at the moment he does not have information about the funeral of Prigozhin, distinguished with the title of Hero of Russia.

“When there is a decision, it will be made public,” he said.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the funeral, the Kremlin spokesman said that at the moment it is not known “when and how” the funerals will be held, so “there can be no answer to that right now.” ask”.

According to the Telegram channels close to the Wagner Group, the last goodbye to Prigozhin will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, in Saint Petersburg, his hometown.

Possibly, the funeral will be attended only by the inner circle of Wagner’s boss, indicates VCHK-OGPU.

At the same time, the channel points out that a lot depends on the position of the authorities.

“For now everything indicates that there will not be (a solemn ceremony), but it will be announced that this is due to the family’s desire,” a source told that Telegram channel.

The Investigation Committee of Russia (CIR) confirmed yesterday that the body of Prigozhin and those of the other nine deceased in the accident of his plane, which occurred last Wednesday, have been identified.

According to the CIR, the identity of the plane’s occupants was confirmed by comparative DNA analysis.

In Prigozhin’s Embraer Legacy 600, which crashed due to unknown causes some 300 kilometers northwest of Moscow while flying from the Russian capital to Saint Petersburg, was also the main commander and co-founder of the mercenary company, Dmitri Utkin.

At the moment, the investigations have not shed light on the causes of the accident, among which an explosion on board, a technical failure or even a piloting error are being considered.

Some media have pointed out the possibility that the aircraft could have been shot down, intentionally or by mistake, by missiles from the anti-aircraft defense units that protect a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, located next to the route the plane was following.

The Kremlin has strongly rejected opposition accusations and statements by Western politicians that Putin could be behind the Prigozhin plane crash.

