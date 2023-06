How did you feel about the content of this article?

China is within its right to develop relations with other countries, but these will never be directed against Moscow, according to the Kremlin this Tuesday (20).

“The level of strategic association relations with China allows us to be sure that building relations with other countries will never be directed against our country,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily press conference.

The Kremlin representative thus commented on the visit of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to China and his meeting with the leader of the Asian country, Xi Jinping.

“China is exercising its sovereign right to build relationships with other countries. Furthermore, the importance of predictable relations between China and the United States should not be underestimated,” Peskov stressed.

Blinken’s visit to Beijing ended on Monday (19) with a half-hour meeting with the country’s dictator, Xi Jinping. Initially, the meeting between the two was not on the official agenda of the head of American diplomacy, which sent a conciliation signal after months of tensions between the two superpowers.