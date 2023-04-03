MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday the killing of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg was a “terrorist act” and cited Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee in saying there was evidence linking Ukraine to the bombing. .

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referenced a statement by the Committee, adding: “This is a terrorist act.”

“The active phase of the investigation is now underway,” he said. “We see quite vigorous steps to detain the suspects. Let us be patient and wait for the next announcements from our special services, who are working on this.”

Separately, on Monday, Russia’s Interior Ministry announced it had detained Darya Trepova, whom it had previously named as a suspect in the attack.

(Reporting by Reuters)