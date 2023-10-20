Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this Friday (20) that the tone of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, was “unacceptable” when comparing his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to the terrorist group Hamas, which is at war with the State of Israel since the 7th.

“We do not consider this tone towards the Russian Federation and its president acceptable,” he said.

According to Peskov, Biden’s rhetoric during the speech at the White House “is not typical of a responsible politician.”

Regarding Washington’s statements about the need to contain Russia, the Kremlin spokesman assured that these attempts were and will be unsuccessful.

Biden warned this Thursday (19) that if Hamas and Putin do not pay for the pain they caused in Israel and Ukraine, more “chaos” and “destruction” could be unleashed on the world.

“History has taught us that when terrorists do not pay for their terror and dictators do not pay for their aggression, they cause more chaos, death and destruction,” said the Democrat in a speech in the Oval Office of the White House.

According to the American president, “Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share something in common: they both want to completely annihilate neighboring democracies”.

Biden also said that the meaning of the existence of Hamas, considered a terrorist group by the United States but not by Russia, is to annihilate Israel, while Putin denies Ukraine the right to exist as an independent state.

Military aid

After a visit to Israel, this Wednesday (18), the American president announced the sending of an “urgent” request to Congress, requesting the release of financial aid to finance the “national security needs” of the USA and support Israel and Ukraine, countries allied with the White House that are at war.

In the US Congress, politicians from the Democratic and Republican parties support Israel and are willing to provide more military aid.

When it comes to Ukraine, however, the political landscape is different: most Democrats are united in support of Kiev, but Republicans are divided.

Most Republicans in the Senate, especially Caucus Leader Mitch McConnell, support continued support for Ukraine over Russia. However, the wing linked to former president Donald Trump opposes the action. At the end of September, this group already used its influence in the Chamber of Representatives to block the approval of more aid to the country.

“I know we have our divisions at home. We have to overcome them. We cannot allow petty politics and angry partisanship to stand in the way of our responsibility as a great nation,” said Biden in his speech this Thursday (19 ).

Still according to the American president, the USA cannot allow “terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin” to advance.

Republicans remain leaderless in the House of Representatives, where they won a majority in the November 2022 elections.

There is no clear choice to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was removed from leadership following a vote in the house, an unprecedented event in US history.

Faced with this situation, Biden decided to associate aid to Israel, which has broad bipartisan support, with support for Ukraine, in an attempt to overcome the blockade he has faced so far from Trump’s supporters in the Chamber. (With EFE agency)