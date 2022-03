Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov| Photo: EPA/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Kremlin said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden’s insults to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reduced the possibility of improving relations between Washington and Moscow. “A leader must remain calm,” Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the official TASS news agency after Biden called Putin a “butcher” while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“And of course, these personal insults reduce the opportunity to improve our bilateral relations. You have to be aware of that,” said Peskov, who also said he was surprised by Biden’s accusations against Putin.

“After all, he is the man who once demanded, speaking on television in his country, that Yugoslavia be bombed. Exactly, bombings in Yugoslavia. He demanded to kill people,” Peskov declared. “So, of course, it’s strange to say the least to hear such a thing from him,” he emphasized.