The Kremlin said on Thursday that changes made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine should be seen as a signal to Western countries that there will be consequences if they engage in attacks on Russia.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it was hit by conventional missiles, and that Moscow would consider any attack on it with the support of a nuclear force a joint attack.

The decision to change Russia’s official nuclear doctrine is the Kremlin’s response to deliberations in the United States and Britain about whether to give Ukraine the green light to launch Western conventional missiles at Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said amendments had been made to a document called “Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.”

“It should be considered a clear signal,” he said when asked by reporters if the changes were a warning to the West.

“This is a signal warning these (Western) countries of the consequences of their participation in an attack on our country by any means, not necessarily nuclear,” he added.

He continued by saying that the world witnessed an “unprecedented confrontation” resulting from the “direct intervention of Western countries, including nuclear powers” in the Ukrainian crisis.

He pointed out that the decision on whether or not to publish the nuclear documents will be taken at a later time.

Russia’s current nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree issued by Putin in 2020, states that Russia may use nuclear weapons if it is subjected to a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state.